Preferred plan for Lower Hunter Freight Corridor revealed

The NSW Government has revealed it’s preferred route for the Lower Hunter Freight Corridor.

There are four options that have been investigated, but the government’s preferred choice would see the line run alongside the M1 Motorway and travel through Holmesville, West Wallsend and Black Hill before reconnecting with the Hunter line.

The 30-kilometre line would be dedicated to freight trains and cut down traffic congestion at the notorious Adamstown and Islington rail crossings.

The NSW Government is right now consulting with stakeholders, landowners and the community on the recommended corridor route as part of the Draft Strategic Environmental Assessment report.

Community consultation is open until 17 August 2021, and the government said that your feedback will be used to confirm a suitable corridor for future transport use.

You can view the plans and offer feedback online: https://corridors.ucapp.com.au/project/lower-hunter/

Image credit: NSW Government