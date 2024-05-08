Three teenagers charged with high-speed chase and car-jacking

Police have arrested three teenagers who are now facing charges in relation to a high-speed chase and car-jacking.

About 3:20am on Saturday, officers were patrolling the Jesmond area, when they attempted to pull over a Suzuki Vitara on Jesmond Road. After it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.

The car was brought to a stop thanks to some road spikes on Longworth Avenue in Wallsend.

But it wasn’t over there, the trio inside made a run for it, before officers rounded up the teenagers aged 13, 14, and 15.

They were taken back to Waratah Police Station and later released to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

However, they were all rounded up once more on Tuesday after police discovered they were allegedly responsible for the car-jacking of a 51-year-old woman at knife point in the car park of a shopping centre on Tyrell Street in Wallsend, where they stole the Vitara.

All three were charged with a number of offences and remain before Children’s Court.