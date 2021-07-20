COVID-19 exposure site at Wallsend

NSW Health has advised of another exposure site in the Hunter region.

Hunter New England Public Health Controller, Dr David Durrheim is advising that the westbound Coles Express service station at Wallsend has been identified as a COVID-19 exposure site.

Anyone who attended the Coles Express between 2.45pm and 3pm on Saturday 17 July is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received.

The service station is closed while deep cleaning is underway.

Dr Durrheim said we all need to remain vigilant.

“It is important that we all remain vigilant and comply with current restrictions,”

“Anyone who has experienced fever or the recent onset of respiratory symptoms, including a cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell, should seek testing immediately and isolate until a negative result is returned.”

For a full list of new venues and transport routes of concern visit the NSW Health website: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/latest-updates.aspx

Image credit: NSW Health