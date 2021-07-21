Drug driving blitz catches out one in five drivers in Lake Macquarie

A drug driving blitz in Lake Macquarie has nabbed almost one in every five drivers for being under the influence.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers did a one-day blitz, Operation Amrap, on Monday targeting drink and drug driving offences, along with compliance with the current Public Health Orders.

In total police stopped 80 vehicles and arrested 10 people, 74 of those drivers were randomly breath tested and of note a 43-year-old man charged with mid-range drink driving at Wangi Oval in Arcadia Vale. Police will allege he returned a positive result roadside, before he was arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station where he recorded an alleged blood alcohol analysis reading of 0.089.

The other charges include:

37 drivers underwent a random roadside drug test, with seven (7) drivers returning a positive result. All drivers were arrested and subjected to a secondary analysis which will be sent for further testing.

Two drivers were charged with driving whilst disqualified.

One person was issued with a $1000 PIN for failing to comply with noticed direction in relation to section 7/8/9 – COVID-19.

Lake Macquarie Police District Duty Officer, Chief Inspector Craig Reid, said it’s concerning to see the number of drivers getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“Seven drivers out of 37 recorded a positive roadside result – that is a worrying number of motorists who proceed to put not only their own lives at risk, but the lives and safety of those on the road around them.”

“Those secondary results will be forensically tested and if they return a positive result, then those drivers will be charged and put before the courts.”

“Lake Macquarie Police will be continuing to target drivers who think they can get away with drink or drug driving – you will see us in numbers on the main arterial roads, the back routes,” Chief Inspector Craig Reid said.

Lake Macquarie Police will continue to undertake regular road operations alongside their COVID-compliance operations.

Image credit: Lake Macquarie Police District Facebook page