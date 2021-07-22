BREAKING: Fatal Shooting In Cooks Hill

Police Investigating Shooting at Cooks Hill Police are investigating a shooting at Cooks Hill.

Emergency services were called to a Darby Street unit about 12:45pm Thursday following reports of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, police located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

Investigations are underway and Police are looking to speak with a man and woman who allegedly fled the scene. The man is believed to have had blood on his face and was last seen heading towards Parkway Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.