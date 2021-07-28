House destroyed by fire in Muswellbrook

A house has been significantly damaged by fire in Muswellbrook overnight.

Fire crews from Muswellbrook and Aberdeen were called to Adam Street just before 4 o’clock this morning and arrived to find smoke and fire billowing from the house.

Fire fighters quickly got control of the fire and managed to save the neighbouring homes.

Despite crews best efforts, the house was sadly significantly damaged by the fire.

No one was home at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.

Fire and Rescue NSW will be working with local police today to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

Image credit: Muswellbrook Fire and Rescue NSW Station 392