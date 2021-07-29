News

Nine Teens Charged Over Hunter Joyride

A group of teenagers have now been charged following a high speed joyride through the Hunter.

About 11:15am Wednesday, police attempted to stop a Honda Civic allegedly speeding on the Hunter Expressway.

The car ignored directives to stop, racing through Minmi and allegedly clocking up speeds of more than 200km/h.

The chase was called off at Wallsend for safety reasons and officers later tracked the car to Arthur Street, Cardiff with the help of PolAir.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested along with eight other teens aged between 13 and 17, and following inquiries overnight the entire group has now been charged with a variety of offences.

Among them was a 15-year-old boy allegedly behind the wheel of the car, he’s been charged with four offences including driving a car without the owner’s consent, police pursuit and driving recklessly.

The woman has been charged with being carried in conveyance without the owner’s consent, along with a 16-year-old boy who has also been charged with breaching bail.

The woman and the younger boy will face court on Thursday while the older boy will face a children’s court on Monday.

The remaining teens will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

All nine people have been issued Penalty Infringement Notices for breaching public health orders.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X