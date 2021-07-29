Nine Teens Charged Over Hunter Joyride

A group of teenagers have now been charged following a high speed joyride through the Hunter.

About 11:15am Wednesday, police attempted to stop a Honda Civic allegedly speeding on the Hunter Expressway.

The car ignored directives to stop, racing through Minmi and allegedly clocking up speeds of more than 200km/h.

The chase was called off at Wallsend for safety reasons and officers later tracked the car to Arthur Street, Cardiff with the help of PolAir.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested along with eight other teens aged between 13 and 17, and following inquiries overnight the entire group has now been charged with a variety of offences.

Among them was a 15-year-old boy allegedly behind the wheel of the car, he’s been charged with four offences including driving a car without the owner’s consent, police pursuit and driving recklessly.

The woman has been charged with being carried in conveyance without the owner’s consent, along with a 16-year-old boy who has also been charged with breaching bail.

The woman and the younger boy will face court on Thursday while the older boy will face a children’s court on Monday.

The remaining teens will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

All nine people have been issued Penalty Infringement Notices for breaching public health orders.