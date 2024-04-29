Man With 23-Year License Suspension Allegedly Caught Riding Motorbike At Glendale

A man – banned from driving for the next 23 years – has been charged after allegedly being caught on the road at Glendale over the weekend.

Police’s suspicions were raised around 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon when they spotted a blue Honda motorcycle with its rear taillight missing, travelling along Glendale Drive.

When they pulled the rider over checks allegedly revealed the man’s license had been disqualified until April 2047, while the motorbike was not only unregistered but also displaying stolen plates.

The 41-year-old rider was hit with a raft of traffic offences including;

Never licensed person drive vehicle on road,

Use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed,

Use uninsured motor vehicle,

Drive vehicle on road tax not paid,

Use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road and,

Goods in custody.

He is due to appear before Toronto Local Court on May 6.