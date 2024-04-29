10-year-old tragically dies following stabbing in Lake Macquarie

A teenager is in custody after a 10-year-old was stabbed to death at a home in Lake Macquarie.

Emergency services were called to a home at around 3:45pm on Monday afternoon on Thurston Street in Boolaroo and began treating the victim for multiple stab wounds, however she tragically died at the scene.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested by officers at the home and taken to Belmont Police Station, where she is assisting with inquiries.

The pair are believed to be known to each other.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.