Additional Pfizer doses on the way to Newcastle

Additional Pfizer vaccines are on the way to Newcastle.

Federal Nationals candidate for the Hunter seat James Thomson has confirmed to 2HD the Federal Government has allocated NSW 180,000 more Pfizer vaccines and a majority of those will be directed to Newcastle and the Hunter.

“Many of which will be coming to the Hunter. Gladys and the State Government took away our vaccines and it wasn’t good enough,” said James Thomson.

“Scott Morrison has stepped in to make sure the people of the Hunter are looked after with additional Pfizer vaccines.”

On just how many vaccines we would get, there’s no confirmation.

“More details to come later this afternoon,” said James Thomson.

“The extra doses will arrive between August 9 and 16 and its all about ensuring the people of the Hunter get vaccinated. We always knew we were close to Sydney and when the State Government took away vaccines from the Hunter it didn’t make sense. That’s why the Federal Government is stepping in to make sure that in a matter of weeks we have extra Pfizer doses so the people of the Hunter are protected.”

“We’re in this together,” he said.

More to come.

Image credit: Jessica Rouse