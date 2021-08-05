Hunter Schools Closed due to Confirmed Covid-19 Case

A second school in the Hunter has been closed following the confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases.

Parents with children at Maitland Christian School have been advised to collect their children immediately.

The school has been made non-operational effective immediately so contact tracing and cleaning can get underway.

All staff and students are being asked to self isolate until receiving further advice from health authorities.

Any children already dropped off will be supervised until collected.

EARLIER:

The Hunter remains on high alert for COVID-19, with a new local venue of concern identified and a Lake Macquarie school closed for deep cleaning.

Anyone who visited Target at Glendale between 8:30am and 1:30pm on Sunday, August 1st must immediately get tested and isolate after a staff member tested positive to the virus.

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has also confirmed three siblings who attend Morisset High School and Lake Munmorah Public School on the Central Coast have tested positive to the virus and attended school while infectious.

The schools will both be closed completely while COVID-safe cleaning is carried out.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether the school closure and the Glendale case are linked.

It comes after high level traces of the virus were discovered in local sewer systems at Burwood Beach, Shortland and Belmont.

Anyone with even the mildest of symptoms is again being urged to get tested and isolate.