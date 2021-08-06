COVID-19 Exposure Sites in the Hunter

You’ll find here a list of exposure sites in the Hunter as advised by NSW Health.
Anyone who attended Charlestown Square at all on Thursday 29 July from 3pm to 6pm is considered a casual contact and must test and isolate until a negative result is received
Anyone who attended the following venues on the specified dates and times are considered close contacts and are urged to get tested and isolate for 14 days, or await further advice from NSW Health:
- HealthSure Medical Centre, Jesmond on Monday 2 August from 3.20pm to 3.55pm
- Jump N Swim Academy, Thornton on Wednesday 4 August from 5pm to 5.30pm
- Target at Glendale shopping village on 1 August 2021 from 8.50am to 1.00pm
- Apple Store, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 3.10pm to 3.50pm
- Boost Juice, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 3.52pm to 3.56pm
- Cotton On, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 3.57pm to 3.58pm
- Jay Jays, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 3.58pm to 4.13pm, and 4.54pm to 4.59pm
- Priceline Pharmacy, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 4.20pm to 4.25pm
- Glassons, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 4.26pm to 4.41pm
- Supre, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 4.43pm to 4.53pm
- Factorie, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 5.02pm to 5.08pm
- Charlestown Square Food Court (Guzman y Gomez and McDonalds) on 29 July from 5.09pm to 5.44pm
- Ground Level Newsagency, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 3.16pm to 3.22pm, and 4.18pm to 4 .24pm
- Pearl Nails, Charlestown Square on 29 July from 3.23pm to 4.18pm
- Jump N Swim Academy, Thornton on Wednesday 4 August 2021 from 4.30pm to 5pm
The Auchmuty Library at the University of Newcastle is no longer a venue of concern, after health authorities confirmed the site had not been visited by a positive case.
If you need to find a COVID-19 testing clinic, you can do so here.