NSW greyhound racing registration fees waived

NSW greyhound racing registration fees have been waived.

The NSW Government has made the call for owners who operate as a small business.

Minister for Better Regulation and Minister responsible for racing Kevin Anderson said the $1,500 rebate will put money back in the pockets of eligible greyhound owners and give them one less thing to worry about as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“Greyhound racing is a popular industry which is why the NSW Government is doing everything we can to support owners by reducing costs,” Kevin Anderson said.

“By allowing eligible greyhound owners to receive a rebate of up to $1,500 for their registration fees we are putting money back in the pockets of those people who make a significant contribution to our state’s economy.”

“The greyhound racing industry has gone from strength to strength thanks to the support of the NSW Government, as we work with the industry to keep people in jobs and keep the punters entertained.”

“The NSW Government is creating a safer and stronger NSW by continuing to support industries that contribute to this great state.”

To be eligible for this rebate, small businesses (including non-employing sole traders) and not-for-profit organisations must:

have total Australian wages below the NSW Government 2020-2021 payroll tax threshold of $1.2 million

have an Australian Business Number (ABN) registered in NSW and/or have business premises physically located and operating in NSW.

More information regarding the rebate can be found on the NSW Government’s website:https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/small-business-fees-and-charges-rebate#eligibility

Image credit: Kevin Anderson MP Facebook page