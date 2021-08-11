Hunter Aged Care Homes Hit by COVID

A third Hunter aged care home has been impacted by COVID-19, with Jesmond Grove confirming a staff member has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Anglican Care worker was last on site on Sunday and learned of the positive result on Tuesday evening.

Staff and residents are being tested today.

It comes after 11 residents and three staff members at the Hawkins Masonic Village at Edgeworth tested positive to the virus on Tuesday night.

The Hammondcare facility at Waratah has also confirmed a staff member has contracted the virus, with staff and residents undergoing testing and isolation protocols.