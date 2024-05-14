News

Council grants for NAIDOC Week

Lake Macquarie councillors have voted to give thousands of dollars to this year’s NAIDIOC Week celebrations.

Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said NAIDOC Week, which runs from July 7 to 14, celebrates and shares the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

This year’s theme is Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud and the council granted 15-thousand-dollar to NAIDOC events around the city.

Councillors recommended 18 applications be approved for funding under the community grant program at the next Ordinary Council meeting

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X