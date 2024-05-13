Pro-Palestine activists set up encampment at University of Newcastle

Pro-Palestine activists from the University of Newcastle are the latest to join a global movement against Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.

An encampment has been set up at the Callaghan Campus on Monday with students protesting the University’s partnerships with Boeing and Lockheed Martin and calling on the University to cut ties.

Both companies have supply deals with Israel’s Defense Force.

Newcastle is the latest tertiary institution in Australia to see Pro-Palestine protest activity on university grounds, including the University of Sydney, Monash University and University of Queensland.

In a statement, University of Newcastle Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Zee Upton says they’re aware of the protest on the Shortland side of the campus.

“Our University’s priority is to ensure the wellbeing and safety of our students, staff and visitors and to uphold the principles of free speech.

“We’re proud of the diversity of our University community and as a leading University for equity, we know that at the heart of all we do is fairness and respect.

“Our campus community must be able to conduct normal operations safely, even during times of protest. We are pleased that University operations, including teaching and learning, have not been impacted by the peaceful protests,” Prof Upton said.