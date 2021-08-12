Newcastle Man Arrested over Graffiti Tags

A Newcastle man has been arrested following an investigation into graffiti tagging on Sydney’s rail network.

In June this year police began investigating the illegal graffitiing of train carriages and other rail infrastructure at Central, Merrylands, Strathfield and West Ryde Stations.

Detectives searched homes at West Ryde and Jesmond on Wednesday, seizing spray cans, sketch books and clothing from both properties.

Police also allege drugs were seized from the home at West Ryde.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at Adamstown and charged with five counts of destroy/damage property in company and another five counts of enter/remain on running lines.

He was granted condition bail to face court on August 24.

His 24-year-old alleged accomplice from Sydney faced court on Wednesday, charged with cultivating, supplying and possessing drugs, as well as graffiti related offences.