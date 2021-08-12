Planned Freight Corridor Consultation Extended

Plans for the long awaited Lower Hunter Freight Corridor between Fassifern and Hexham were set to be on display until the August 17, but the feedback period has now been extended until the next month due to Covid-19 restrictions.

With door knocking and face to face consultation off the cards thanks to Covid-19, and many community members still keen to have their say on the freight rail link, Transport NSW will offer an additional online forum for feedback and questions on Tuesday August 17 from 2pm to 3pm.

Anyone wanting to attend will need to register.

It follows the unveiling of four potential routes for the 30 kilometre freight line last month.

The proposal has been widely welcomed with the easing of road congestion at the Adamstown and Islington level crossings, and a reduction of most freight rail from Newcastle’s urban area a major draw card.

However some residents from Black Hill, Cameron Park, Barnsley and West Wallsend whose properties would border the corridor are worried about the impact it could have on their homes.

You can view the plans and offer feedback on the Transport NSW website until September 13.