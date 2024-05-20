Memorial being constructed to honour victims of Hunter Valley bus crash

Construction has begun on a memorial garden to honour the victims of the Hunter Valley bus crash last June.

Cessnock Council says it is being built less than one kilometre from the Wine Country Drive site in Greta and will feature ten deciduous trees, each representing a life lost in the tragedy.

There will also be low planted mounds, ground covers and woodland trees to screen the garden from the road.

A sandstone wall will formalise the edge of the memorial lawn, and seating will be provided beneath the shade of the commemorative trees.

Council says is also working with the families to explore options for a significant memorial closer to the crash site in the future.