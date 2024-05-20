Police hunting for four people following long chase to Mayfield this morning

Police are searching for four people following a pursuit across the New England, Hunter Valley and Newcastle areas today.

About 3.50am, police were called to a hotel on Spains Lane, Kingswood 10km south of Tamworth, following reports of an aggravated break and enter.

Four people with their faces covered had broken into a hotel room before threatening the occupants and stealing a Ford Mustang.

A pursuit continued through the Scone, Muswellbrook, Newcastle and Mayfield areas, before the vehicle crashed on Corona Street at Mayfield.

Officers attached to Newcastle City Police District arrived to find the driver and passengers had fled the scene.

As inquiries continue police are hoping to speak with four youths who may be able to assist with inquiries.

They are described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance. There is no description of their clothing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident are urged to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.