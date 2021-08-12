Teen Charged over Fatal Cessnock Crash

A teenager has been charged over a fatal crash near Cessnock which claimed the life of promising Knights junior Elijah Faalua.

Faalua was killed in April when the car he was traveling in hit a barrier on a private road at Pelaw Main.

He suffered critical injuries after being thrown through the front passenger seat and died at the scene.

The alleged driver, another 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and underwent mandatory testing.

Following inquiries, the teenager was arrested on Thursday and charged with five offences including dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving and not keeping left of dividing line.

He was granted conditional bail to face Kurri Kurri Local Court on September 28.