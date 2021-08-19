Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 19th August 2021

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded five more cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
That brings the total for the region to 150 cases in the current outbreak.
The five cases today:
- 5 are from Newcastle LGA
– 3 in Jesmond (0 were infectious in the community)
– 2 in Elermore Vale (2 were infectious in the community)
- 28 people are currently being cared for in hospital, 0 are in ICU.
- All are linked to previously reported cases
- 2 were infectious while in the community
- 2 cases are associated with the aged care cluster
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also announced the statewide lockdown will be extended until 28th August 2021.