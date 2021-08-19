News

Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 19th August 2021

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded five more cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. 

That brings the total for the region to 150 cases in the current outbreak. 

The five cases today:

  • 5 are from Newcastle LGA
     – 3 in Jesmond (0 were infectious in the community)
    – 2 in Elermore Vale (2 were infectious in the community)
  • 28 people are currently being cared for in hospital, 0 are in ICU.
  • All are linked to previously reported cases
  • 2 were infectious while in the community
  • 2 cases are associated with the aged care cluster

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also announced the statewide lockdown will be extended until 28th August 2021. 

