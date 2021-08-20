Around $800,000 for Upper Hunter showgrounds

More than $800,000 in funding is going towards upgrading some of the Upper Hunter’s showgrounds.

A total $827,690 will go towards upgrades at Gloucester, Muswellbrook and Quirindi showgrounds from the latest round of the NSW Government’s COVID-19 showground stimulus program.

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the latest allocations are part of $16.7 million in funding being distributed statewide for 97 projects at 46 showgrounds.

“Local showgrounds are multi-use facilities used for a variety of activities such as agricultural shows, rodeos and horse clubs, markets, festivals, men’s sheds, sport and recreation, and caravanning and camping,” Dave Layzell said.

“During bushfires and floods, many also serve as emergency centres for residents, animals, firefighters and other support services, so we want them in good shape.”

Latest showground funding includes:

$570,568 for Gloucester Showground to construct a new multi-function exhibition centre including tiered covered seating, installation of a public address and communication system, and for tree planting;

$182,872 for Muswellbrook Showground for an electrical upgrade to its campsites, amenities block and rodeo arena, and to add amenities facilities to its office demountable; and

$74,250 for Quirindi Showground to construct a new pedestrian and spectator entrance, and to refurbish a ticket box.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said a total of $72.47 million had now been allocated to 892 projects at 189 showgrounds, after five rounds of the stimulus program.

“The projects include the rebuilding of grandstands, pavilions, arenas and stables, and the upgrading of kitchen and amenities blocks, lighting and electrical systems, water and sewerage networks, and roads.”

“Showground upgrades improve the quality of community infrastructure while stimulating local economies, with work for tradies and materials suppliers.”

Dave Layzell said this stimulus is yet another reminder of the commitment of the Nationals in Government to our Upper Hunter Electorate.

“From my own experience of raising a family in the Upper Hunter, I know how important showgrounds have been for us spending quality time together. Whether its weekend pony club, a day at our local shows or a night at the rodeo, it is showgrounds that form the social centrepiece of our regional towns. They provide quality entertainment for our toddlers and teenagers, as well as the adults in the region. This funding ensures our communities remain secure and part of a safer stronger Upper Hunter,” he said.

Image credit: Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell