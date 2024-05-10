Drug diver search still on

Detectives attached to State Crime Command’s Organised Crime Squad are reappealing for information to locate a second man two-years after the death of a Brazilian diver in the Newcastle area.

On 9 May 2022, emergency services were called to the Port of Newcastle after a male diver was located unresponsive in the water with 54kg of cocaine located nearby.

Police are continuing to appeal for information that may lead to the location of fellow diver, 32-year-old Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva.

Strike force detectives have released images of a truck that they believe may be connected to his disappearance which was seen heading to Newcastle from Sydney, along with another van.

They are appealing for public help to find out what happened to Mr Da Silva, including whether he is still alive.