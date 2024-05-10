Traffic Chaos But No Injuries After Car, School Bus Collide While Power Pole Downed In Separate Crash

The Hunter’s emergency services have had their hands full this afternoon responding to a number of crashes in the region.

At about 3.45pm crews rushed to Lovedale Road, Lovedale following reports a car and a school bus loaded with kids had collided.

Thankfully, it was not too serious with NSW Ambulance confirming neither of the drivers or any of the 60 students on board the bus needed treatment by paramedics.

The scene was cleared by about 4.30pm.

Meantime, an accident near Medowie was still causing a bit of havoc at the time of publication.

Around 3 o’clock, a single vehicle smashed into a power pole causing it to fall at Campvale.

The incident forced the complete closure of Richardson Road until about 5.30pm, before the stretch was re-opened to eastbound traffic only as crews dealt with the downed wires.

Miraculously, the driver walked away from the wreck without any serious injuries.

According to the Transport Management Centre, westbound traffic on Richardson Road is still being detoured via Medowie Road.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area, use an alternative route and allow extra travel time.