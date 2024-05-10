Smoke Alarm Saves Woman’s Life During Fierce House Fire At Hamilton

A woman was lucky to escape a fierce house fire at Hamilton this morning.

Emergency services rushed to a block of townhouses on Bennett Street just after 2 o’clock and arrived to find the blaze had engulfed the property.

Thankfully the female resident was woken by her smoke alarm and was able to evacuate.

It took 15 Fire & Rescue units from across Newcastle to extinguish the inferno, which completely destroyed the single-storey structure and caused damage to a neighbouring home.

Crews remained on scene for several hours and had to douse the flames again after the re-ignited around 7am.

Authorities are now investigating to determine what sparked the blaze.

Fire & Rescue Newcastle Zone Commander Brian Smart said the fire could have proved deadly if not for the working smoke alarm.

“It appears the woman was asleep when the flames broke out,” Superintendent Smart said.

“You can’t smell when you’re asleep, a working smoke alarm can rouse you from your slumber though and give you a chance to escape.

“That’s what’s happened in this case, the occupant of this home is alive because her alarm was in working order.

“Especially with winter approaching, we urge everyone to test your smoke alarms and make sure you and your loved ones are protected.

“If your alarm’s not working, get it fixed or replaced immediately don’t put it off.

“You can even visit the FRNSW website and book a Home Fire Safety Visit.

“Your local crew will inspect your home and install a 10-year smoke alarm free of charge if necessary.”