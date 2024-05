A police investigation has been launched after a car was set on fire at Cessnock yesterday.

The car was torched in bushland off Duffie Drive around 1.30 on Wednesday afternoon, sparking a multi-agency emergency response.

Firefighters eventually extinguished the flames, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Inquires into the circumstances surrounding the incident are now underway.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.