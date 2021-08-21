Second Arrest over Ellalong Car Thefts

Police have arrested a second man over the alleged theft of two vehicles from a rural property near Cessnock in July.

A black Dodge Ram ute and a white Audi were among several items taken from the Ellalong property during a break and enter on July 8th, along with four weapons.

A 21-year-old man was arrested that night and police say they’ve now arrested a 30-year-old man over the same incident.

The Abermain man has been charged with three offences relating to breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle.

The vehicles have been recovered but investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to come forward.