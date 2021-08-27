Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day postponed, again

The A-Plus Contracting Hunter Valley Charity Mining Rugby League Day has been postponed, again.

The event was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, then flooding rain earlier this year and now it’s the pandemic that has forced it to be postponed again.

The event raises funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service with mines from across NSW putting in teams for the event who then go head-to-head on the day playing rugby league in knockout rounds in Singleton.

Over the last seven years, this event has become the premier charity rugby league competition held in the New South Wales, raising over $400,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and keeping crews across Belmont, Tamworth and Lismore ready to respond 24-7.

Danny Eather, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, Regional Partnerships Officer said they know the decision will disappoint many, however the safety of volunteers, staff, and the wider community is paramount.

He added the current COVID restrictions and uncertainty just do not allow for an event to be held at the standard locals have come to expect it at this point in time.

“We are committed to doing the right thing by our supporters, and hope you can all come and join us on the field on March 19, 2022. All team/player registration will be simply moved across to the new date along with all sponsor commitment, effectively everything stays the same just a change of date.” said Danny Eather.

“Lastly, on behalf of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service I again expresses our sincere thanks to all players, sponsors, suppliers and volunteers for being so patient and understanding with the postponement, and please continue to stay healthy and safe.”

All tickets pre-purchased entry tickets will be valid for on the new date.

Image credit: Clear Light Photography