Arrests and fines across the Hunter region after protests

There have been arrests, fines and one officer was injured across Newcastle and Hunter today after unauthorised protests.

The NSW Police Force today deployed over 900 officers across the state to conduct high-visibility patrols of various sites expected to be targeted by unauthorised protests at places in places like NSW Parliament House and local council chambers.

Protests were carried out illegally everywhere from the CIty of Newcastle Council Chambers before 9am and to the Upper Hunter Shire Council Chambers in Scone.

Officers were supported by the Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Police Transport Command, the Dog and Mounted Unit, and other specialist units.

Police responded to 79 unauthorised protests, during which three officers received minor injuries following interactions with protestors at Lismore, Murwillumbah and Raymond Terrace.

A total of 573 PINS were issued, including not wear fitted masked covering in prescribed outdoor gathering ($500), not comply with noticed direction re s7/8/9 – COVID-19 ($1000), and unlawfully participate in outdoor public gathering – stay at home order ($3000).

In the Northern Region here in Newcastle and the Hunter, there were 18 people arrested and 41 Penalty Infringement Notices were handed out.

Here in the Hunter and Newcastle region:

Hunter Valley PD (Scone Local Council, Singleton Local Council, Cessnock Local Council): 4 arrested and 6 PINs issued

Port Stephens-Hunter PD (Maitland Local Council, Port Stephens Local Council): 5 arrested and 12 PINs issued

Newcastle City PD (City of Newcastle Council): 1 arrested and 12 PINs issued

Lake Macquarie PD (Lake Macquarie City Council): 8 arrested and 11 PINs issued

Inquiries into the incidents are continuing and further PINs are expected to be issued, including for failing to comply with self-isolation direction ($5000).

Image credit: 2HD Newsroom