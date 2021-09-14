Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 14th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total for the region to 324, there are currently 174 active cases.

The cases today are from

7 are from Newcastle LGA

– 5 in Mayfield

– 1 in North Lambton

– 1 in Wallsend

– 2 in Wangi Wangi

– 1 in Wyee Point

– 2 in Singleton

– 1 in Tenambit

– 1 in Raymond Terrace

10 of the cases are linked (however their sources are unknown) and 4 are unlinked.

7 were isolating while infectious and 7 were infectious in the community.

555 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode