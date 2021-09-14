News

Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 14th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. 

It brings the total for the region to 324, there are currently 174 active cases.

The cases today are from

  • 7 are from Newcastle LGA
    – 5 in Mayfield
    – 1 in North Lambton
    – 1 in Wallsend
  • 3 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
    – 2 in Wangi Wangi
    – 1 in Wyee Point
  • 2 are from Singleton LGA
    – 2 in Singleton
  • 1 is from Maitland LGA
    – 1 in Tenambit
  • 1 is from Port Stephens LGA
    – 1 in Raymond Terrace
  • 10 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU.
  • 10 of the cases are linked (however their sources are unknown) and 4 are unlinked.
  • 7 were isolating while infectious and 7 were infectious in the community.
  • 555 close contacts are in isolation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
 
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.
