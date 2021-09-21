Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 21st September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The total for the district is now sitting at 476 cases, there are 304 active cases.

The cases today are from:

8 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 3 in Mount Hutton

– 3 in Toronto

– 1 in Booragul

– 1 in Coal Point

– 3 in Tarro

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in Jesmond

– 1 in Metford

– 1 in Aberglasslyn

– 1 in Greta

– 1 in Muswellbrook

– 1 in Glen Innes

11 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU.

14 are linked. 3 are unlinked, and 1 is still under investigation.

12 were infectious in the community, 5 were isolating while infectious, 1 is still under investigation.

849 close contacts are in isolation.

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layell has said it is unlikely the Muswellbrook LGA would go back into lockdown after the positive case today as they were in isolation and there are no known exposure sites.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode