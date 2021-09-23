COVID-19 vaccination hub for Cessnock

Cessnock will be getting a COVID-19 vaccination hub.

Local MP Clayton Barr has confirmed there will be a vaccination hub to deliver Pfizer vaccines to locals.

Where the hub will be and when it will open is yet to be confirmed by Hunter New England Health.

Federal Government figures revealed earlier this week showed the Cessnock LGA as having one of the lowest double dose vaccination rates with just 36.9 per cent of locals double jabbed.

That’s compared to the 53.1 per cent average (as at Monday) for LGA’s in NSW.

The first dose rate for Cessnock is about 70 per cent.

Image credit: Cessnock MP Clayton Barr Facebook page