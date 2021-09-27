Shot fired into a vehicle at Lake Macquarie this morning

Police are investigating after a shot was allegedly fired into a vehicle at Lake Macquarie this morning.

At about 1:30am, police say a white Holden Commodore was travelling south along Wilsons Road, Mount Hutton, when the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Assisi Circuit.

The four male occupants spoke with two men from another vehicle before a firearm was discharged towards the rear of the Commodore.

The two men then fled the scene in the second vehicle.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

As inquiries continue, anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the Mount Hutton area between 1am and 3am to contact Belmont Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.