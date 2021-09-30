Lockdown officially extended for the rest of Newcastle and the Hunter

Stay at home order are confirmed to be extended for the remainder of Newcastle and the Hunter from today.

The lockdown is extended for the following LGAs until 11 October: Bathurst Regional, Bourke, City of Broken Hill, Central Coast, City of Cessnock, Dubbo Regional, Eurobodalla, Goulburn Mulwaree, Kiama, City of Lake Macquarie, City of Lithgow, City of Maitland, City of Newcastle, Port Stephens, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional, City of Shellharbour, City of Shoalhaven, and Wingecarribee.

In the Hunter New England Health district today there were 82 cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total for the district in the current outbreak to 919, there are currently 600 active cases.

The cases today are from:

21 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 4 in Edgeworth

– 2 in Woodrising

– 2 in Windale

– 2 in Belmont South

– 1 in Toronto

– 1 in Cooranbong

– 1 in Mirrabooka

– 1 in Booragul

– 1 in Charlestown

– 1 in Dudley

– 1 in Gateshead

– 1 in Glendale

– 1 in Belmont

– 1 in Marks Point

– 1 in Murrays Beach

– 4 in Edgeworth – 2 in Woodrising – 2 in Windale – 2 in Belmont South – 1 in Toronto – 1 in Cooranbong – 1 in Mirrabooka – 1 in Booragul – 1 in Charlestown – 1 in Dudley – 1 in Gateshead – 1 in Glendale – 1 in Belmont – 1 in Marks Point – 1 in Murrays Beach 19 are from Cessnock LGA

– 7 in Kurri Kurri

– 5 in Weston

– 2 in Cliftleigh

– 1 in Cessnock

– 1 in Heddon Greta

– 1 in Kitchener

– 1 in Laguna

– 1 in Neath

– 7 in Kurri Kurri – 5 in Weston – 2 in Cliftleigh – 1 in Cessnock – 1 in Heddon Greta – 1 in Kitchener – 1 in Laguna – 1 in Neath 17 are from Newcastle LGA

– 3 in Wallsend

– 3 in Mayfield

– 2 in New Lambton

– 2 in Newcastle

– 1 in Merewether

– 1 in Tarro

– 1 in Adamstown

– 1 in Hamilton South

– 1 in Mayfield East

– 1 in Waratah West

– 1 in Rankin Park

– 3 in Wallsend – 3 in Mayfield – 2 in New Lambton – 2 in Newcastle – 1 in Merewether – 1 in Tarro – 1 in Adamstown – 1 in Hamilton South – 1 in Mayfield East – 1 in Waratah West – 1 in Rankin Park 17 are from Maitland LGA

– 12 in Woodberry

– 1 in Rutherford

– 1 in Thornton

– 1 in East Maitland

– 1 in South Maitland

– 1 in Farley

– 12 in Woodberry – 1 in Rutherford – 1 in Thornton – 1 in East Maitland – 1 in South Maitland – 1 in Farley 4 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 2 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Fern Bay

– 1 in Medowie

– 2 in Raymond Terrace – 1 in Fern Bay – 1 in Medowie 4 are from Mid-Coast LGA

– 3 in Gloucester

– 1 in Pampoolah

– 3 in Gloucester – 1 in Pampoolah 13 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 2 are in ICU.

48 are linked, 9 are unlinked, and 25 are still under investigation.

34 were infectious in the community, 27 were isolating while infectious, 21 are still under investigation.

598 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode