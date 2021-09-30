New bridge for Foreshore Drive by Christmas

There will be a new bridge installed on Foreshore Drive at Port Stephens by Christmas.

The new bridge will be replacing the culvert at Corlette that sadly washed away during the flooding rains of March this year with crews arriving onsite at the end of October.

Work is expected to start by mid-November with the bridge fully installed by mid-December.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer thanked the community for their patience as Council worked to find the right solution.

“We didn’t want to slap on a bandaid – Mambo Wetlands is one of the most treasured parts of our incredible environment.”

“I tasked our engineers with finding the best solution for Foreshore Drive and Mambo Wetlands, and they’ve been working hard since the day after the storm to achieve this,” he said.

Council’s Facilities and Services Manager Greg Kable said the InQuik Bridge ticked all the boxes.

“We considered all options for the replacement of this culvert – an engineering project of this nature in an environmentally sensitive area is critical.”

“It’s a pre-fabricated bridge, which expedites installation and minimises disruption to the environment. We’re not removing or disrupting parts of the estuary and the design doesn’t produce spoil or sulphate.

“The bridge creates a bigger channel for flood water to move through should we encounter a similar weather event in future. Better flow will also increase the water quality within the estuary,” Greg Kable said.

Mayor Palmer said the new bridge was locally manufactured in Tomago.

“The bridge will also offer safe pedestrian access, with a 2.4m footpath on downstream side of bridge.”

“It’s been a tough few months – as we’re able to get out and about more, I can’t wait to welcome walkers and cyclists back to this wonderful route right in time for Christmas,” Mayor Palmer said.

Image credit: Port Stephens Council