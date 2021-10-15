COVID-19 vaccination certificate now available through Service NSW App

It’s good news for businesses in the Hunter with the COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate now available through the Service NSW App.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said with restrictions to further ease as the state approaches 80 per cent double vaccination, the integration of the vaccine certificate with the app will make things easier.

“This is an extra digital service to make life easier for the businesses and customers of NSW as we open back up. NSW is the first jurisdiction in Australia to roll out an integrated QR code solution for displaying vaccination status State wide,” Victor Dominello said.

“When someone visits a venue, they’ll be able to show their green check-in tick and vaccination status simultaneously, saving staff and customers time.”

“While integrating the COVID-19 digital certificate on to the Service NSW app will be optional, it will be the by far the easiest and quickest way to prove you’re fully vaccinated.”

The State-wide roll out follows a successful regional pilot with clubs, aged-care facilities and taxis in Port Macquarie, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga and Lismore, as well as internal government participants.

As the vaccine data sits in the Federal Australian Immunisation Register to integrate the COVID-19 digital certificate into the Service NSW app you will need to:

Ensure your Federal MyGov account is linked to Medicare

Download the Express Plus Medicare app and sign in with your MyGov account details

Select ‘Proof of vaccinations’ and then ‘View history’

Select ‘Share with check in app’ and then ‘Service NSW’

“Integrating the vaccine certificate also helps future proof our State’s digital infrastructure in the event that proof of vaccination is ever required again or if it’s still needed in certain settings like international travel,” said Victor Dominello.

There were already three ways to demonstrate the vaccine certificate. Customers can use the Express Plus Medicare app or the digital wallet on their phone. Customers without a smartphone can print a vaccination certificate from their Medicare account or contact Services Australia for a paper certificate in order to prove their vaccination status.

John Green, Director of Liquor and Policing at the Australian Hotels Association NSW, said venue operators were reporting the vaccination status combined with the QR check-in made it easier to check and validate.

“The convenience of having a customer’s vaccination status presented alongside their check-in will allow for a seamless entry and take pressure off venue staff,” Mr Green said. “It certainly makes the process quicker.”

The Service NSW app will include a number of security measures to help compliance officers and businesses with checking and validating a customer’s vaccination status, including a NSW Waratah logo hologram and rotating QR codes, similar to the Digital Driver Licence.

For more information, please visit nsw.gov.au or call 13 77 88.