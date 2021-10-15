Regional travel pushed back to November 1st

Regional travel has been pushed back to November 1st.

Deputy Nationals Leader Paul Toole has confirmed the decision that was made at NSW crisis cabinet yesterday afternoon.

Originally, once NSW hit the 80 per cent double dose vaccination target travel between Greater Sydney and Regional NSW would’ve been allowed, but with the target right around the corner the decision has been made to push travel back.

There has been some backlash, a lot of people are disappointed.

But the double dose vaccination rates in the regions aren’t high enough particularly in some places in the Hunter – Port Stephens and Upper Hunter Shire are the only local government areas across the Hunter which have passed 70 per cent double dose vaccinations.

Cessnock is currently at 58.4 per cent, while Muswellbrook is at 56.5 per cent fully vaccinated.

NSW has hit 77.8 per cent fully vaccinated today and 91.4 per cent of the eligible population have had at least one dose of a vaccine.