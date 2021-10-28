Booster shot FAQ with Professor Robert Booy

Booster shots are on the agenda this week with Professor Robert Booy. He joins Brent to chat about how the booster shot works for over 60s, potential side effects, and what kind of vaccine is best.

Professor Robert Booy is an infectious diseases paediatrician and has worked at the University of Sydney in vaccinology, epidemiology and infectious diseases since 2005. He is a Senior Professorial Fellow at the University of Sydney Children’s Hospital Westmead Clinical School. From 2005 to 2019 Professor Booy held the position of Head of Clinical Research at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) at Westmead Children’s Hospital and remains an Affiliate of NCIRS.