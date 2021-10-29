Footage Released of Brazen Cameron Park Ram Raid

CCTV footage has been released as investigations continue into a ram raid at Cameron Park last month.

Shortly before 2am Sunday, September 5, police were called to a shopping centre at Cameron Park after an allegedly stolen forklift was driven through the front doors and used to collect an ATM machine.

Remnants of the machine were found at a nearby construction site, while the forklift was found in bushland.

The Robbery and Serious Crime Squad have since taken over the investigation and have now released footage of the brazen theft, as well as two men detectives are hoping to speak with.

Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis, urged anyone with information about the forklift’s movements on the night of the ram raid to come forward.

“This was a particularly brazen and destructive robbery which caused thousands of dollars of damage and no doubt would’ve taken a certain degree of planning from those involved,” Detective Superintendent Koutsoufis said.

“If anyone saw the forklift, or the occupant or occupants of this machine on the night of the robbery, please come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.