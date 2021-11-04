Bruxner Bridge upgrade work starts on Monday in Dungog

Dungog Shire Council is set to commence work this month replacing Bruxner Bridge.

Council received $16.44 million under the NSW Government Fixing Country Bridges program earlier this year which will help them replace 23 of its 24 timber bridges.

The money will help replace bridges in poor condition and better connect regional and rural communities across the shire, with council gaining just over $1.4 million to replace the deteriorating Bruxner Bridge.

The works will commence on Monday 9 November and are expected to be completed in February 2022.

Motorists are advised Summer Hill road will be closed between the Lennoxton Road and Fishers Hill Road intersections during these works.

There will be a detour via Summer Hill Road, Lennoxton Road and Gresford Road, which is the same detour that is used during periods of flooding.

Extra care when travelling through this are should be taken.