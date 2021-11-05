More than $1.5 million to fix some of Cessnock’s roads

Cessnock City Council has secured just over $1.5 million to fix some of their roads in desperate need of some work.

A just over $1.1 million Fixing Local Roads grant will be invested in Mount View Road for a full width pavement rehabilitation and $457,374 has been allocated to Quorrobolong Road to stabilise and resurface the existing pavement.

Cessnock City Mayor, Councillor Bob Pynsent was thrilled with the announcement and looks forward to seeing these much-needed works kick off.

“I’d like to congratulate Council staff who continue to apply for and be successful in obtaining these grants. This funding enables us to upgrade roads that we know are in need of significant improvements.”

“I’m sure local residents in these areas will be pleased to hear this announcement and see works get underway to ensure a safer and smoother drive,” added Cr Pynsent.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the local projects are among 138 to rollout under the $153 million third round of the Program, which facilitates shovel-ready projects to repair, maintain and seal priority roads in their community.

“These projects will give councils a helping hand to address their maintenance backlog and to maintain roads that really matter to their communities, delivering safer trips to school or to the shops, as well as more efficient journeys for freight operators and primary producers,” Taylor Martin said.