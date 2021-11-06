Cottages at Nobbys to be transformed into art paradise

The cottages at the Nobbys-Whibayganba headland will be transformed into an art paradise.

Newcastle City Council, through their COVID-19 Industry Response Program, has announced $135,000 for the Hunter Writers Centre to create studio spaces for Indigenous and non-Indigenous writers, musicians, visual and digital artists, to develop works for exhibitions and host events.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the Lighthouse Arts project has been identified as critical to Newcastle’s post COVID-19 recovery by the City Taskforce, in support of community wellbeing, social and cultural connectedness.



“Under the City’s $5.5 million COVID-19 Community and Economic Resilience Package, we are proud to have provided $135,000 to the Hunter Writers Centre to breathe new life, vibrancy and activation to the cottages on Nobbys-Whibayganba Headland and to support COVID-affected arts and cultural practitioners in Newcastle.”

“The Hunter Writers Centre have told us that without this financial support from City of Newcastle, their reactivation of the headland cottages simply could not have happened,” she said.

The Industry Response Package is a component of City of Newcastle’s adopted $5.5 million COVID-19 Community and Economic Resilience Package, to provide direct support to industries hit hardest by the pandemic.

To find out more, visit Lighthouse Arts: https://lighthousearts.org.au/