Elon Musk $25 billion twitter poll: sell Tesla stock to pay taxes with Stephen Fenech

Richard and Shanna spoke with Stephen Fenech from Tech Guide about Elon Musk running a poll on Twitter asking if he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock – a US$25 billion slice of his hold to avoid a tax.

Listen to the podcast here.



Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

Find Stephens website here for all things tech

https://www.techguide.com.au/