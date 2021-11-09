Emergency services called to another motorbike accident in the Hunter

Emergency services have been called to yet another motorbike accident in the Hunter.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics called for the help of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service at about 7:35pm last night after a serious motorbike accident on a rural property at Paxton near Cessnock.

The rider in his mid 30s was treated and stabilised at the scene after suffering multiple injuries when he fell from his motorbike and landed on a stump.

He was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to multiple motorbike accidents across the Hunter over the weekend.