More freedoms announced once 95 per cent vaccination target is met

A number of adjustments have been made to the states 95 per cent double dose vaccination roadmap or December 15, whichever comes first.

As of Thursday, the states vaccination rates currently sits at 94.4 per cent single dose and 92.1 per cent double dose.

Once the milestone is reached masks will only be required on public transport and planes, at airports and for indoors front-of-house hospitality staff who are not fully vaccinated.

Density limits in venues and COVID safety plans will also be scrapped. Plans will be optional for businesses.

QR check-ins will only be required at high-risk venues including hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, gyms, places of worship or memorial services, personal services, limited hospitality venues and for indoor festivals with more than 1,000 people.

Proof of vaccination will also be no longer required for most activities. The state government says however, that businesses can still require proof at their own discretion.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says the easing of restrictions was only possible because NSW is amongst the highest vaccinated populations in the world and the introduction of the booster shot program.