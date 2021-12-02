Rehabilitation project at Crokers and Cockle Creek finished at Lake Macquarie

A three-year rehabilitation and stabilisation project at Crokers and Cockle Creek in Lake Macquarie has finished up.

The NSW Government chipped in $420,000 under the Coastal and Estuary Grants Program which was matched by Lake Macquarie Council.

Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock said the project is a testament to how the NSW Government supports and partners with councils across the state.

“Council was awarded funding under the NSW Government’s Coastal and Estuary Grants Program to complete engineered works, including installation of rock fillets, replanting degraded riparian areas, mangrove restoration and weed removal.”

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said this project was identified as high-priority action within the certified Lake Macquarie Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) and had broad community support, including a donation of 10,000 plants by the Greater Bank.

“Council installed more than 50,000 new plants as part of their CZMP with the NSW Government providing technical and financial support through the Coastal and Estuary Grants Program,” Mr Martin said.

“The program supports coastal and estuary planning projects and the implementation of works identified in certified Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMP’s) or Coastal Management Programs (CMP’s).”

The 2021-22 funding round for the planning stream is open and councils are encouraged to apply.