TAFE NSW Connected Learning Centre opens doors in Port Stephens

Port Stephens residents now have closer access to TAFE NSW courses.

A Connected Learning Centre (CLC) has opened in Tomaree with the $7 million facility offering students more than 37 courses.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said the Tomaree CLC will offer students access to the latest learning technologies, expert teachers both on and off-site, and personalised support services, through a modern campus experience.

“This latest investment in Tomaree is enhancing TAFE NSW’s capacity to deliver quality training locally and offer a wider range of courses so young people can live and learn close to home,” Geoff Lee said.

“Enrolments are now open for Semester One 2022. Local students will have their pick of more than 37 courses, including the in-demand Certificate III in Community Pharmacy and the Certificate III in Entrepreneurship and New Business.”

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the $7 million digitally-enabled Connected Learning Centre is a major win for the local community and will help local students gain job-ready skills.

“The Tomaree Connected Learning Centre will benefit the local community and the wider region. This state-of-the-art facility is opening up new education and training opportunities in Tomaree and providing students with access to in-demand courses, expert teachers and support services,” Taylor Martin said.

“Health and aged care continue to be a primary occupation in the Port Stephens and Hunter region. We expect there will be demand for over 2,000 additional healthcare workers in the Hunter over the next five years.”

“This facility is ready to provide a pipeline of skilled workers that meets the needs of industry and the community.”

For more information, visit https://www.tafensw.edu.au/clc.

Image credit: Geoff Lee MP Facebook page