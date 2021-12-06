Labor dominates in the Hunter’s local government elections

Counting continues today in the Hunter’s local government elections.

Nuatali Nelmes is set for a third term as Newcastle’s Lord Mayor, Labor confident enough to declare victory with 41.19 per cent of the vote.

Her closest competitor, independent John Church had picked up 26.7 per cent at the close of counting yesterday.

It’s still way too close to call in Port Stephens though.

Incumbent Mayor Ryan Palmer is neck and neck with Labor challenger Leah Anderson with less than 1 per cent splitting the difference between them.

In Maitland, Labor’s Loretta Baker is still just ahead of Independent Phillip Penfold.

Dungog’s Mayor is of course John Connors as the LGA was uncontested and there was no need for locals to vote.

Sue Moore looks like she will retain the Singleton Mayoral position sitting well ahead of her opponents with 37.6 per cent of the vote.

In Muswellbrook, Jeff Drayton who has formerly run in the Upper Hunter by-election for Labor is running as an Independent in the LGA and is currently in the lead, his closest opponent almost 50 votes behind is local businessman Rohit Mahajan.

In the Upper Hunter Shire Lee Watts is almost 300 votes ahead of Maurice Collison for Mayor.

It could be weeks until final results are in as postal votes continue to be put in the mail.