Omicron variant reaches the Hunter Valley

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 looks like it has reached the Hunter Valley.

Hunter New England Health has been notified of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 who attended The Argyle House nightclub on Wharf Road at Newcastle while potentially infectious.

One of the cases “is likely to have the Omicron variant”.

Health authorities have updated the advice for those who attended The Argyle on that night -qnyone who attended between 9pm Wednesday 8 December and 3am Thursday 9 December is now a close contact.

All close contacts, and household members, must immediately get tested and self-isolate. Self-isolation means you may only leave or let others into your house in an emergency or to get tested.

If you are fully vaccinated, self-isolate for 7 days from exposure. Minimise your movements and avoid high-risk settings for a further 7 days.

If you are not fully vaccinated, self-isolate for 14 days from exposure.

All household members of close contacts are required to test and isolate until everyone in the household has returned a negative result.

It is being reported someone who attended the nightclub is linked to a boat cruise on Sydney Harbour which was an exposure site potentially infecting 140 people.

Hunter New England Health did report earlier today one definite case with the Omicron variant who has been safely isolating at home.

NSW Health may provide updated advice regarding isolation requirements due to the emerging evidence around the Omicron variant.

Close contacts need to have additional tests including a negative test prior to ending isolation. For more information about isolation and testing is available on the NSW Health website.